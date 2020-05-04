Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 6,968 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 231.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

ADBE traded up $5.27 on Monday, hitting $349.11. 2,366,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.86. The firm has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.