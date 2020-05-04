Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 85,834 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,834 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 7.2% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $57,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,911,000 after buying an additional 263,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,490,000 after buying an additional 400,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,606,000 after purchasing an additional 811,103 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,423,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,519,000 after purchasing an additional 108,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.88. 2,292,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,178. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

