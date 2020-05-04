Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 824.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,494 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,681,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,223,000 after acquiring an additional 28,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after purchasing an additional 219,627 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 703,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.24. The company had a trading volume of 950,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.59 and its 200-day moving average is $197.19. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

