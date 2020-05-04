Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 328.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after purchasing an additional 132,176 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

JLL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.05. The stock had a trading volume of 289,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,416. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

