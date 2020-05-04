Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,576 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 851,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 443,020 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Navient by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 136,862 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Navient by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,840,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after purchasing an additional 313,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Navient by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 465,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NAVI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,313. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

