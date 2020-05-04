Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,230. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.10.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.
In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
