Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,230. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.