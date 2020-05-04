Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Reduces Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. FleetCor Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 0.07% of FleetCor Technologies worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.52.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.75. 739,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,842. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.11. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

