Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,942 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 5.15% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $35,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,408,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,020,000 after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 235,234 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,985. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.