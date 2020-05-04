BancorpSouth Bank Acquires 5,135 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.4% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $91.90. 5,414,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average is $109.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 143.20% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

