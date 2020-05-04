BancorpSouth Bank Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFC stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,168,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,334,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

