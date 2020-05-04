Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 40.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,719 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.6% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $23.08. 51,666,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,150,976. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

