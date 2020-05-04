Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Acquires 2,061 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 0.7% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,172,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,055. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

