Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Buys 132 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,831 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 5.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Shares of MCD traded down $4.90 on Friday, reaching $182.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average of $194.68. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.