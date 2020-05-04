Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Buys 504 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.80 on Friday, hitting $343.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,993. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.50 and its 200 day moving average is $322.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The firm has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.