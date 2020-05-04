Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 1,946 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after buying an additional 193,361 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,168,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,334,060. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.