Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 2,822 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 77,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,542,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,393,000 after acquiring an additional 45,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

BABA traded down $8.19 on Friday, reaching $194.48. 22,264,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,918,109. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.82. The company has a market cap of $515.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

