Barclays Raises Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $11.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DAN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dana from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. Dana has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 24.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365,154 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

