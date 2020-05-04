BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of BRBR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.11. 509,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,108. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

