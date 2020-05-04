Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.45-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60.

Black Hills stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 429,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.57.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $384,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

