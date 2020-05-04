Blucora (BCOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Blucora to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Blucora has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.52-1.64 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.52-1.64 EPS.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. Blucora had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Blucora to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCOR stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.76. 545,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,891. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $679.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

