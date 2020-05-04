Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $91.51 million for the quarter.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

NASDAQ BKEP traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.32. 2,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,826. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKEP. ValuEngine lowered Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.