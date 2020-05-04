BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Purchases $98,460.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,607.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BOKF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.54. 195,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,606. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

