Brian Andrew Mitchell Sells 4,000 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,167.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Andrew Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $64,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 2,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $7,980.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 1,987 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $6,974.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,902,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $772.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 3.13. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. Research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNMK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

