Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

BRX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

NYSE BRX traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $10.83. 4,592,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,458. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,776.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland acquired 2,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,253,000. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 977.0% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 181,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 164,377 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after buying an additional 99,775 shares during the period.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

