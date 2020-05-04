Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Acquires 278,736 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,736 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up about 6.8% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Trip.com Group worth $58,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $421,412,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $399,300,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $292,625,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,190,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,275,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768,084. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.66.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.80 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

