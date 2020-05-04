Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Invests $31.08 Million in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 308,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,000. Baidu comprises 3.6% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Baidu by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $94.76. 3,386,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,998. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $164.77.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

