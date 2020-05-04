Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lessened by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.4% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO traded up $2.56 on Monday, hitting $262.26. 1,703,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,175. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays lowered their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

