Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Cango’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $8.80 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cango an industry rank of 46 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) by 103.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cango were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CANG traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. 605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,393. Cango has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a market cap of $757.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Cango had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $62.99 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Cango’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

