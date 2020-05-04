Brokerages Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.31. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,721 shares in the company, valued at $755,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACBI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 54,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,116. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $252.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

