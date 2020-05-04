BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.80-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.047-2.047 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.29.
Shares of BWXT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 644,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $167,250. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.