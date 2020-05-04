BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.80-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.047-2.047 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 644,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $167,250. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.