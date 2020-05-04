Callaway Golf (ELY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Callaway Golf to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Callaway Golf to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. 94,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELY. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.