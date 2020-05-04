Camping World (CWH) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. Camping World’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Camping World stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. 1,087,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,055. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.53.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,500.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Adams acquired 13,750 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,521.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,390. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

