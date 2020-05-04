Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CWH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Camping World from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. 1,087,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,513. The company has a market cap of $735.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.53. Camping World has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. Research analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, President Brent L. Moody acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 278,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,208.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,500.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 215,750 shares of company stock worth $1,706,390. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $18,228,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.