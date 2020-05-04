Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$58.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAR.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$54.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Monday.

TSE CAR.UN traded down C$2.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$45.89. The company had a trading volume of 594,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$36.40 and a 1-year high of C$61.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$45.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.99.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

