Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $45.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Capri stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 2,268,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,434. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capri by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after buying an additional 364,822 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Capri by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after buying an additional 1,840,818 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,426,000 after buying an additional 249,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $101,082,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Capri by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after buying an additional 369,107 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

