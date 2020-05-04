Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $45.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.14.
CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th.
Capri stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 2,268,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,434. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capri by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after buying an additional 364,822 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Capri by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after buying an additional 1,840,818 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,426,000 after buying an additional 249,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $101,082,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Capri by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after buying an additional 369,107 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
