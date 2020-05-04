Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Buys $49,800.60 in Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Dennis Bottorff bought 4,380 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $49,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,659.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSTR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. 35,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.