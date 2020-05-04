Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.
Shares of CTRE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,986. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.
Caretrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.