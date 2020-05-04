CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $270,615.24 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $270,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,639,993.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $271,215.54.

On Monday, April 27th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $247,923.90.

On Friday, April 24th, Langley Steinert sold 8,359 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $167,347.18.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 924 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $18,489.24.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $241,080.48.

On Thursday, April 9th, Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $88,460.60.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $241,920.90.

On Friday, March 13th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $244,081.98.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $246,603.24.

On Monday, March 9th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $247,563.72.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.38. 3,937,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,984. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. Analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CarGurus by 941.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 900.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

