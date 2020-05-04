CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CARLSBERG AS/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.08. 94,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,547. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.83. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About CARLSBERG AS/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

