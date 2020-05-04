Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,446,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.35. 1,522,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,342. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.58. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

