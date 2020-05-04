Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.87.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,997,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,550,654. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

