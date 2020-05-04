Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,360 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.26. 1,859,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,790. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

