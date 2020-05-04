Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,706 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 52,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.88. 2,235,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,733. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

