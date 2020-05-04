Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $115.85. 2,405,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,008. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of -83.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $186.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.61.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.