Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cabana LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.81. 1,916,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.65. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

