Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,233 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,745,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,528,000 after acquiring an additional 233,001 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,837,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,934,000 after purchasing an additional 63,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,125. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.73.

