Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $2,148,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 19.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 20.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 403,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 67,356 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 30.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of International Paper by 15.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra decreased their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

IP stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.35. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.