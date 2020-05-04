Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $638,000 Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,360. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.53. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.