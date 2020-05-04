Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 147,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,864. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87.

