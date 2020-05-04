Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Invests $272,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,425 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Target by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after buying an additional 1,903,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Target by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after buying an additional 1,172,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.71. 4,513,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

